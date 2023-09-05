Fuse, Zwipe deals to bring biometric access control cards into more security systems

Denmark-based access control and security provider Sanistaal has announced a partnership with Fuse Identities to develop a biometric access control card.

The card cannot be copied and is activated through a fingerprint scan, allowing access only when the correct user is holding it. It can work with existing infrastructure without requiring upgrades to card readers or backend systems. This can benefit use cases such as in the pharmaceuticals industry, giving control over who can access medication dispensing.

The EU’s recent adoption of the NIS2 cybersecurity directive imposes stricter requirements on IT security in many private and public companies and will be implemented in Denmark’s legislation in 2024.

“At Sanistaal we are satisfied that, with the launch of the biometric Fuse access card, we can make it easier for companies to comply with new and stricter EU regulations,” says Kasper Løth Kure-Olsen in a release. The access card also complies with GDPR requirements, the companies say.

Fuse was formed by former executives with established Nordic fingerprint biometrics developers Zwipe and Fingerprint Cards.

At the same time, Swedish security company Access World Technic (AWT) has chosen Zwipe to bring biometric access cards into its security systems.

AWT plans to use Zwipe’s biometric card technology to bring biometric access cards to the global market and build a premium security solution, according to the announcement.

“The biometric solution provided by Zwipe combines breakthrough technologies and is the ideal platform for the next generation of highly secure access and ID cards,” says Per Lindstrand, CEO of AWT.

