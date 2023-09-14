C-level, senior appointments at Signicat, Authlete, World Privacy Forum

Following several recent international acquisitions, digital ID firm Signicat has appointed Michel van der Bogaard as its chief financial officer. The new hire, who brings financial experience with large commercial brands and tech companies, will work out of Signicat’s head office in Rotterdam, Netherlands, managing a team of 35 people across the continent.

In a release, Asger Hattel, the CEO of Signicat, praised van der Bogaard’s knowledge of SaaS, and said “his experience working with private equity owners makes him the ideal profile for taking over as CFO, and accompanying us in the coming chapters of our journey.”

Authlete levels up

There is a new CEO at Authlete, which provides web APIs for developers to implement authorization servers that support open standards such as OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect. The Japanese firm has hired Michael Mansouri as its new leader, positioned to lead the company’s entrance into the U.S. market.

“It’s clear from the company founders’ vision that Authlete has a great opportunity with its unique semi-hosted architecture that is flexible, scalable and developer-friendly,” says Mansouri in a release. “While the adoption of Open APIs is in the early stages of its evolution, this trend is expected to grow exponentially, and API security will become more of a critical consideration to its global success.”

Bane for privacy, but the good kind

The World Privacy Forum is adding Emmi Bane (MPH, CIPP) to its team as Senior Ethics and AI Fellow. A recent release says Bane is deeply knowledgeable about consent ecosystems, including their technical implementation and policy considerations. She earned undergraduate degrees in Sociology, Psychology and Micro-Molecular Biology at Portland State University, and a Master’s degree in Public Health Genetics at the University of Washington.

Her work with the World Privacy Forum will explore the felt experience of changing relationships with consent, and the impact of new technologies on expectations for personal data and data governance.

Zwipe left

Streamlining is cited as the driving factor in Eric Mercer’s leaving his role as COO of Zwipe AS and CEO of Zwipe America, after the closing of the Zwipe America subsidiary. Mercer joined the Norwegian company in April 2018. A release announcing his departure said he played various roles for the company, serving as manager of global operations and quality and supply chain, acting as program manager for Zwipe Pay and Zwipe Access, and leading a large team at Zwipe America.

Mercer will remain with Zwipe until September 29, and will begin duties as financial officer for a U.S. firm.

