Fingerprint Cards, Precise Biometrics agreements to expand fingerprint access control

Fingerprint Cards is expanding its presence in the Turkish biometrics market as a result of a distribution agreement with Ansal Component. Precise Biometrics signed a commercial license agreement to add its algorithm to LaserSemicon’s fingerprint sensors.

Fingerprint Cards distribution agreement expands presence in Turkey

Fingerprint Cards has announced a distribution agreement with Turkey-based component supply services provider Ansal Component to integrate Fingerprint Cards’ sensor into access control devices for the Turkish market.

The company’s biometric sensor has use cases in smart locks, crypto wallets, and FIDO tokens, among other products made by Ansal.

“We’re excited to explore new sectors and use cases together, including physical and logical access control, the Internet of Things and other innovative new applications,” says Fingerprints Cards CEO Adam Philpott in the release.

“Our cooperation with Fingerprints will enable Ansal Component to provide innovative solutions to meet our customers’ growing security and authentication requirements, ” says Erem Irmak, managing director at Ansal Component.

Precise algorithm to power Korean manufacturer’s fingerprint sensor

Precise Biometrics has signed a commercial license agreement with Korean fingerprint sensor manufacturer Lasersemicon to bring Precise’s BioMatch algorithm to LaserSemicon’s sensor.

The agreement includes an initial license fee of US$45,000 and royalty fees based on the number of sensors shipped.

The sensor uses a match-on-chip approach, meaning the biometric verification process will take place in a processor distinct from a computing device’s application processor. This is similar to Microsoft Hello’s sign-in security standard for laptops. The first project will implement the fingerprint sensors into laptops.

This follows after Lasersemicon signed an evaluation license agreement in 2022, when it was known as CanvasBio.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with LaserSemicon and commercialize our jointly developed solution. The collaboration underscores our commitment to providing state-of-the-art fingerprint technology and the PC segment is one of our new product verticals that we are focusing on,” says Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics.

