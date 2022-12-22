Precise Biometrics and CanvasBio join forces on PC match-on-chip fingerprint sensors

Precise Biometrics will collaborate with CanvasBio to develop a fingerprint module for laptops. CanvasBio, a Korean sensor manufacturer, will provide the sensors that will be integrated with Precise’s BioMatch algorithms.

The module being developed is based on a Match-on-Chip solution. Biometric verification is handled within the module’s processor, separate to the main computer processors to achieve a higher security level compliant with the latest Microsoft Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security standard. The approach is becoming increasingly common, with Fingerprint Cards developing its own microcontroller units (MCUs) for laptop biometrics.

Commercialization of the partnership is expected for the second half of 2023.

The collaboration is presented as an example of the growth strategy for the Precise Algo business unit, which seeks to develop new partnerships in new verticals.

“This development partnership is a step forward in line with our stated growth strategy where we want to build new partnerships with sensor manufacturers and grow in new verticals beyond the mobile market where we already have a strong position globally,” comments Patrick Höijer, CEO of Precise.

“Through the partnership, we are leveraging our expertise in advanced image analysis to develop a competitive fingerprint module with CanvasBio for use in laptops – which we see as an interesting area to expand into going forward.”

Precise has reorganized the funding of its acquisition of EastCoast Solutions and has itself undergone a reorganization to cut costs as demand for smartphones weakens. Top staff have been shuffled and C-suite have left. These followed announcements of Q3 2022 revenue growth despite weakening demand for mobiles.

Article Topics

biometric software | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint sensors | laptops | Precise Biometrics | research and development