Vsblty, Oloid and Zwipe bring biometrics to workplace access control

Biometrics tools known for their implementations in retail from Vsblty and in payments from Zwipe are being applied to enterprise access control, to replace ID cards in the former case, and replace passwords with cards in the latter.

Security software provider Vsblty Group announced today that it has deployed an access control system that uses Vector, AI facial recognition software, for a client in Mexico. Employees can now enter the workplace without physical checkpoints while 40 CCTV cameras use facial recognition to verify they are authorized to be there. Building security is notified immediately if an unauthorized person is identified.

The program continuously searches for unknown people in the area. Approved visitors to the building are automatically logged and entered into the database. It can also identify terminated employees. The program can also trigger alerts if it detects weapons or suspicious behavior.

“This deployment of our AI-based Vector product for access control and building security alleviates many issues inherent in traditional access control systems,” says Jay Hutton, Vsblty co-founder and CEO. We anticipate the success of our advanced security system in Mexico will lead to many other installations worldwide,” Hutton adds.

Zwipe partners with Oloid on biometric access cards

Oslo-based Zwipe has partnered with Oloid, California workplace digital ID provider, to develop biometric access cards for use in several markets, according to a company announcement.

Zwipe Access biometric cards give users who would not work on company computers passwordless access to different areas. The user places their finger on the card’s fingerprint sensor while scanning the card. The user will only be granted access if their fingerprint can be verified, bringing passwordless access to workers without requiring a new card system to be installed.

Oloid plans to add Zwipe Access to its global product portfolio, combining Zwipe’s biometric-system-on-card platform with Oloid’s physical access, time clock, and other offerings.

While the security industry has developed passwordless technologies for office workers, “the login experience for frontline workers continues to be far from frictionless,” says Co-founder and CEO of Oloid Mohit Garg. Biometric access cards provide an opportunity to “address the needs of this underserved segment of users who do not work on company provided computers and smartphones but require freedom from usernames and passwords related challenges to access workplace applications on kiosks and shared terminals.”

