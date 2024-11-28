Zwipe signs up biometric access control partner in Brazil, customer in France

Zwipe is partnering with one of Brazil’s leading players in access control systems and industrial engineering applications.

Zwipe’s partnership with DS4 Innovation is seen as a significant step in delivering advanced biometric access solutions to the Brazilian market as under the agreement DS4 Innovation will distribute Zwipe’s biometric access cards across the South American country.

“We are happy to partner with Zwipe, a leader in biometric solutions, to offer a state-of-the-art platform that enhances both identity verification and security,” says Fábio Martins Fernandes, CEO of DS4 Innovation.

Zwipe Access is known for providing two-factor authentication through integrated biometrics without the need for a separate fingerprint reader or biometric database.

This is not the only access control partnership for Zwipe within the past week, as the company was also chosen by France’s OSE for commercial deployment of biometric access cards.

A PCB (printed circuit board) assembly services provider, OSE will deploy Zwipe Access biometric cards across their operations. “The deployment of Zwipe Access cards on our premises allows us to provide a solution that ensures seamless integration and robust security for high-security environments,” said OSE general manager Caroline Guerin.

Earlier this month, Zwipe reported its quarterly revenues, which showed a significant decrease from the same time a year ago. However, the growing demand for biometric access solutions is seen as a bright spot for the Norwegian company.

