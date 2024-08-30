FPC’s new physical and logical access control solution ready out-of-the-box

Fingerprint Cards has unveiled its new FPC AllKey, a biometric system for logical and physical access control. It aims to replace conventional authentication methods such as PINs and passwords.

The FPC AllKey systems include all essential components for biometric authentication, including a biometric sensor for capturing fingerprint data, biometric processing for data handling and authentication, and biometric matching software.

“Biometrics is a perfect way to improve functionality, user experience, and security but device makers can’t be expected to become biometric experts,” says Adam Philpott, chief executive officer of Fingerprint Cards.

The fingerprint biometric system is designed for integration into various devices and use cases, such as peripherals, cryptocurrency wallets, smart door locks, FIDO authenticator tokens, and padlocks.

For device manufacturers, the FPC AllKey is available in different variants tailored to the security needs of specific applications. Furthermore, the system has low power consumption.

“This new system enables them to add that value simply and swiftly out of the box, with the performance, style, and quality their devices deserve,” Philpott adds.

The company has recently appointed an identity verification veteran David Eastaugh as its new chief strategy and technology officer.

