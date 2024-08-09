New CFOs at Intellicheck, Ingenico, Prembly

As the biometrics and digital identity market grows so does the need for experienced executives. New chief financial officers are announced for Intellicheck, Ingenico, and Prembly while Proof, Fingerprint Cards, and Dashlane recruit of a handful of technology, security and strategy-focused executives. The Security Industry Association expands its Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board and names the Director of Technology for NEC NSS chair.

Intellicheck, Ingenico, Prembly appoint CFOs

Intellicheck, a company specializing in identity verification systems, has announced the appointment of Adam Sragovicz as its new chief financial officer, with his official assumption of the role scheduled for September 1, 2024.

Sragovicz, who joined the company in August, has been tasked with overseeing a transition within the financial operations. Sragovicz will report directly to Intellicheck’s chief executive officer Bryan Lewis, the company says.

“I am honored and excited to join the Intellicheck team. I look forward to leveraging my financial experience to advance the company’s strategic goals and build on its successes to continue growth and increase value for our shareholders,” says Sragovicz.

Ingenico, a provider of biometric payment systems, has appointed Jonathan Locke as its new chief financial officer, effective June 3, 2024. The company made this decision to enhance its financial leadership, as Locke brings with him over 30 years of experience in finance and public accounting.

Before joining Ingenico, Locke served as the chief risk officer at Nova KBM, where he implemented operational and risk management strategies. “His deep understanding of the financial landscape and commitment to excellence make him a perfect fit for our team,” says Laurent Blanchard, chief executive officer of Ingenico.

Prembly, following its merger with East African ID verification services provider Peleza, has named Marita Mutemi as the chief financial officer of newly formed Prembly Group. .

Proof names CISO, FPC combines CSO and CTO roles

John Heasman has been named as the chief information security officer (CISO) at Proof. He will assume the responsibility of monitoring the company’s information security programs and ensuring their compliance with standards to safeguard sensitive data against emerging threats, including deepfakes.

Heasman’s professional background includes serving as the CISO at Chegg, a student learning platform, and over 22 years of experience in the field of information security. Prior to joining Proof, he held the position of deputy CISO at DocuSign.

Fingerprint Cards has brought on IDV veteran David Eastaugh as its new chief strategy and technology officer. With over 25 years of experience in online identity verification, Eastaugh has contributed to the development of the UK’s eIDV product as part of his professional career.

“He will have a key role as we continue diversifying our operations into new areas,” says Adam Philpott, president and chief executive officer of Fingerprints Cards.

Dashlane expands leadership team

Dashlane has expanded its leadership team with the addition of two new hires–Pamela Golden as senior vice president of People and Jon Cho as senior vice president of Product and Partnerships.

“Pamela and Jon each have deep experience in leading high-performing organizations and a proven track record in scaling B2B SaaS and security companies,” says John Bennett, chief executive officer of Dashlane.

In addition, the company has promoted two existing executives to senior roles–Anne-Sophie Cuzacq has been promoted to senior vice president of Customer Success, and Jeff Cozzaglio has been promoted to senior vice president of Sales.

SIA expands biometrics advisory board, appoints new chair

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has expanded its Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board (IBTAB) advisory board to include all members from the SIA facial recognition working group. NEC NSS Director of Technology Austin Park has been appointed chair of the expert-led advisory board.

“Along with the entire board, I am committed to advancing our mission of promoting innovative and ethical solutions that secure critical assets, protect privacy and enhance consumer experiences,” says Park. “I understand the collective power of collaboration and look forward to engaging with both private and public sector leaders to uphold and strengthen the standards in our industry.”

The SIA Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board participates in and provides input on federal and state legislation, educates on facial recognition technology and other key biometric and digital identity topics, and supports the SIA Women in Biometrics Awards program.

