Intellicheck aces independent fake ID detection test

An independent assessment of Intellicheck’s ability to detect fake IDs indicates 100 percent accuracy, according to a company announcement.

International fraud consultancy Greenway Solutions produced the report from customer research and laboratory testing.

Greenway’s Fraud Red Team procured 20 fake driver’s licenses and tested them against Intellicheck’s identity document validation technology, using a barcode scan, and an alternative document verification solution, which required scans of the cards’ front and back. While Intellicheck successfully identified all 20 as fakes, the competitor incorrectly passed one.

Customers interviewed for the report said that the security enhancement provided by Intellicheck enables them to take calculated risks that can lead to growth. They also praised the response time of the company’s technology as a significant factor in selecting it. Customers also noted Intellicheck’s ease of use, speed of deployment, and integration flexibility.

“We are thrilled to receive such positive feedback and validation from an independent entity,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis. “Our commitment to providing top-notch identity validation solutions is reflected in the outstanding results of the independent clients’ interviews and technology tests.”

Identity validation provides a major deterrent to fraudsters, according to Greenway’s report, prompting them to abandon applications. Greenway found that malicious actors will test the validation process continually to try to find a workaround.

The analysis also found that the primary business drivers for the deployment of identity validation are improved customer experience, reduced friction, and decreased customer abandonment. Intellicheck’s technology is typically deployed as part of multi-layer identity verification strategy.

Intellicheck also added new customer experience and implementation capabilities to its physical and digital identity platform just weeks ago.

