Intellicheck adds new CX, implementation capabilities to identity platform

Intellicheck has upgraded its physical and digital identity platform to simplify implementations and deliver better user experiences.

The ID capture function of the biometric Intellicheck Identity Platform can now be integrated by clients via two simple web hooks, according to the company announcement. This allows banks, credit card issuers, fintechs, retailers, social media companies and other clients to implement user authentication without allocating significant development and programming resources.

The platform’s upgrades for enhanced user experience include advanced data capture tools like auto snap and focus with edge detection and a new automated barcode scanner, a guided ID capture process to help users with real-time instructions, and a streamlined workflow. The platform’s white-labeling capability has also been expanded for a fully branded and tailored user experience.

The new features add to the platform’s facial recognition, barcode validation, OCR, phone number verification and reputation, as well as sanctions, PEP and criminal background checks.

“We are excited to bring these enhancements to our users, making the identity verification process faster, easier and more customizable than ever before,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis. “Our commitment to innovation drives us to continually improve our solutions and exceed the expectations of our clients. These updates reinforce Intellicheck’s position as a leader in identity verification technology, providing clients with state-of-the-art solutions to meet evolving industry needs.”

Lewis will deliver a presentation at the virtual Emerging Growth Conference 66 on January 11, 2024.

The company launched version 2.0 of its Identity Platform last March.

