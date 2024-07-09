Prembly, Peleza complete merger to strengthen data, compliance services offering

Two digital identity services firms Prembly Ltd and Peleza International have merged to form Prembly Group.

According to an announcement, the merger was completed last month to birth a global data infrastructure and compliance solutions company that focuses on “a shared commitment to data integrity and regulatory compliance.”

The move follows a long period of collaboration between the two partners during which they realized that a permanent merger would enable cost-saving and enhance revenue growth from joint operations as well as opportunities for investors and shareholders.

Peleza is an East African ID verification services provider while Prembly Ltd is a digital security firm with strong African presence. The new company will be headquartered in the United States.

The partners say the expertise and capabilities of the two entities will be vital in their new business focus, and hope the combination will “add more value to customers, presenting a more meaningful impact on the quality of data the customers are being presented with; to transact far and wide, to give you access to enterprises globally, enhancing your processes.”

Ann Akintunde, head of People’s Operations at Prembly, says the merger reflects their “strategic approach to growth, scale-up, operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience within and outside Africa.”

“The merger between Prembly and Peleza is a dynamic step forward, significantly enhancing our offerings, coverage, and capabilities. It marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” says Lydia Makrionitis, head of Expansion Growth and Operations in Prembly’s U.S. team.

Other team members of the merged companies are quoted in the announcement as praising the amalgamation, saying it will enable the new company to provide better and more reliable services to customers across the board including sectors like telecommunications, finance, and digital commerce.

Last year, Prembly announced its acquisition of a secure data sharing firm to boost its selfie biometric verification capabilities.

The company has a partnership with Namibia’s financial regulator, and its co-founder and CEO Lanre Ogungbe has argued in the past that interoperable digital ID and data infrastructure can drive Africa’s economic integration.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | Peleza | Prembly | selfie biometrics