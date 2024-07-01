Limitations on biometric data use curb Swedish efforts to stop identity-related crime

Swedish government agencies are facing legal barriers related to biometric data as well as a lack of skills and technical resources to prevent crimes related to identity – including benefit fraud and giving out residence permits to migrants who may not be entitled to one.

The conclusion was reached by the Swedish National Audit Office (NAO) after examining the work of multiple government agencies in areas such as border controls, population registration and applications for residence permits and citizenship. The Swedish Migration Agency, the Swedish Tax Agency and the National Government Service Centre are facing the most serious shortcomings. According to the findings, published last week, these agencies were not sufficiently effective in establishing a correct and unique identity.

“A fundamental requirement is that no individual shall be able to appear under several different identities in the agencies’ registers. This is not being fulfilled today,” says Anders Berg, the audit’s project leader.

One of the issues highlighted by the Swedish National Audit Office is legal barriers to storing and performing searches on biometric information that ensures that a person does not appear under multiple identities.

Some agencies, like the Swedish Social Insurance Agency, were also found to perform only limited identity checks for personal identity numbers when a person applies for benefits. Other government departments, such as the Swedish Pensions Agency, do not perform checks at all. Different government agencies also lack cooperation and information exchange, the audit showed.

The Swedish National Audit Office recommends forming national expertise for identity that will support agencies as well as forming solutions to prevent benefit fraud due to misused identities.

In June, an audit of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also revealed shortcomings in the work of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The audit recommended an upgrade of biometric matching on travelers arriving in the country and more collaboration between the office of biometric identity management and the U.S. Department of Defense.

