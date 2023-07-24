IAMX introduces multi-biometric terminal for verifying identities

Swiss self-sovereign identity-focused company IAMX has launched a new piece of multimodal biometric hardware that it claims will help verify digital identities in seconds.

The Biometric Identity Terminal includes a fingerprint scanner, liveness check, facial recognition camera and ID document reader. It allows identity registration and verification, document signings, access to digital banking, obtaining sim cards and mobile phone services, medical care, insurance and even simple hotel bookings.

Among other goals, the terminal is meant to serve populations that lack access to identification. IAMX says that it has been working on expanding its global footprint and building an ecosystem with partners that can meet the requirements of large institutions such as the World Bank.

“We believe that everyone should have access to the benefits of digital services, regardless of their location or circumstances,” says IAMX Founder and CMO Tim Brückmann. “We believe that our Biometric Identity Terminal is a step towards making that a reality.”

The terminal was first presented at Identity Week Europe 2023 in Amsterdam in June.

IAMX is a founding member of the OpenWallet Foundation. During its launch in February. Brückmann argued in favor of open source communities in building digital wallets: “The era of an identity serving as a product, capitalized by corporates is coming to an end,” he said.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric identification | biometrics | IAMX | identity management | multimodal biometrics | self-sovereign identity