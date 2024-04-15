Kuwait fingerprints 2M as biometric data registration deadline nears

Kuwait is finalizing its program of collecting fingerprints for the country’s central biometric database as the June deadline for completion.

Two million citizens and expatriates have already submitted their fingerprints with 400,000 more to go. To ensure each citizen is enrolled, the country is introducing an at-home fingerprinting service for the ill and the elderly.

The designated fingerprinting centers have been evaluated as adequate to complete the project with no expansions necessary, according to unnamed sources from the Ministry of Interior quoted by The Arab Times. The existing centers will, however, extend working hours to complete the three-month project on time.

The Kuwaiti government has warned that those who fail to complete the registration will face a suspension of all transactions with Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior. Fingerprinting appointments can be scheduled through the Sahel mobile application.

The collection of biometric data was initiated to solve challenges related to dual nationality and security. The country is planning to collaborate on establishing security measures with other countries and organizations, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Interpol, according to reports from Gulf Times citing sources.

