Kuwait opens more fingerprint capture centers as database plans progress

More than 100,000 persons are said to have had their fingerprints scanned since Kuwait began a process to identify everyone citizen and resident of the country using biometrics.

This figure was registered within just ten days.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, Major General Eid Al-Owaihan, recently opened three more capture centers, adding to the two which were opened when the exercise was launched late last month.

Per Arab Times, the new centers, to run from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm local time, are meant for Kuwaiti citizens and Gulf nationals.

The opening of the new fingerprint biometrics capture center is in line with efforts undertaken by the Interior Ministry to digitize and streamline the way services are rendered to the public.

Meanwhile, Al-Owaihan is quoted by Kuwait Times as reiterating the fact that the new fingerprints registration drive will also enable authorities get clear and detail information about everyone residing in or entering the territorial boundaries of Kuwait.

The official says the new system is wider in scope and accuracy and has an online platform through which appointment requests for biometric capture can be made. The fingerprint capture is required for anyone 18 years and older.

