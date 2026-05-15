Suprema’s BioStation 3 Max supports on-device biometric credential storage

Suprema has launched BioStation 3 Max, a biometric access control terminal that combines AI-powered facial recognition, fingerprint authentication and hardened edge security for enterprise and critical infrastructure environments.

The terminal supports multiple authentication methods including face and fingerprint biometrics, RFID, mobile credentials, QR codes and PIN verification.

BioStation 3 Max features a 7-inch IPS touchscreen with integrated VoIP intercom functionality and carries IP65 and IK06 ratings for dust, water and impact protection.

The platform uses a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to accelerate biometric matching, with Suprema claiming facial authentication times of under 0.3 seconds, including for users in motion. Its dual 2MP visual and infrared cameras support liveness detection and anti-spoofing capabilities designed to detect presentation attacks. The terminal can scale to 100,000 enrolled users.

Security features include a hardened Linux operating system with Secure Boot, a CC EAL6+ certified secure element for credential protection and encrypted biometric templates. Device communications are protected with TLS encryption, while tamper detection triggers alerts if physical compromise is detected.

The platform also supports Template-on-Mobile and Template-on-Card architectures, allowing biometric templates to remain stored on user devices or smart cards instead of centralized servers.

“BioStation 3 Max defines the new standard for identity-first security,” says Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc.

The launch aligns with broader industry trends identified in a recent biometric physical access control report from Goode Intelligence and Biometric Update, which pointed to growing demand for AI-enabled authentication, anti-spoofing capabilities and privacy-preserving biometric architectures. Biometric Update will discuss the report findings in a live webinar on May 19.

Article Topics

access control | biometric liveness detection | biometric template protection | biometrics | multimodal biometrics | Suprema