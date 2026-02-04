ActChip develops biometric access control for server racks with FPC AllKey

A new biometric access control solution has been developed for server racks in Indian data centers.

The system, created by ActChip for Dynamic Technologies, integrates fingerprint-based authentication at the individual rack level. It uses Fingerprint Cards’ (FPC) AllKey biometric technology to provide secure access within critical infrastructure environments.

“The integration of FPC’s AllKey biometric fingerprint sensor module helped us accelerate development while maintaining high standards of performance,” says Niranjan Keesara, CEO of ActChip Pvt Ltd. “Its robustness and ease of integration were key factors in successfully delivering the product to our customer.”

Biometric controls in data centers have typically been deployed at entry points such as buildings or rooms. By extending authentication to server racks, the solution aims to address rising concerns over unauthorized access and strengthen protections for sensitive data.

“Data centres represent an important and growing segment of critical infrastructure, where secure access at more granular levels is increasingly required,” says Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC.

“It is therefore positive to see this solution being developed and deployed in India, a key growth market for FPC where demand for secure biometric solutions continues to increase.”

The initial deployment targets India, where demand for secure infrastructure in sectors such as data centers and avionics is increasing. The collaboration positions ActChip and Dynamic Technologies within the biometric access control segment, while expanding FPC’s technology applications beyond consumer devices into enterprise and critical infrastructure.

“Choosing FPC as a primary user access point enabled us to deliver and innovate a quick win,” says Raghuraj Ananthoj, founder and business head of Dynamic Technologies.

