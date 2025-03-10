Iris ID unveils dual-modal biometric access control device

Following its debut at Intesec 2025 Dubai in January, Iris ID has officially unveiled its new IrisAccess iA1000 multimodal iris and face recognition access control reader, describing it as the access control solution of the future. The company said the multimodal fusion device has two configurations designed for secure operations and various budgets.

The firm says the IrisAccess iA1000 has a touchscreen LCD, Wi-Fi and PoE capabilities, OSDP and Wiegand protocols, and card reader that supports multiple card formats as well as mobile credentials. The device, it explains, meets key certifications and can be deployed in many use cases and comes with the new iA-MS, a centralized web-based application for managing iA1000 devices.

Iris ID indicates that the launch of the new multimodal biometric reader underscores the need for greater attention to access control, given the increasing growth potential of the global market.

A recent survey showed that mobile credentials and multifactor authentication systems are driving the growth of the biometric access control market. One other report from Research and Markets indicates that the access control market will grow from $13.69 billion in 2024 to $15.07 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

“As technology continues to push the security industry in new and unpredictable ways, Iris ID prides itself with innovating Advanced Identity Authentication solutions for this market,” Mohammed Murad, VP of Iris ID, said.

“Traditional methods of providing access control such as access cards, pins and keypads and even legacy biometrics no longer offer the protections that are needed to secure physical locations. Our solutions are one step in the right direction of ensuring highest-level of security that can grow with organizations and does the most to keep bad actors at bay.”

Iris ID says its new iris and face biometric device also underlines the importance of a more fortified physical security system, which is said to contribute by almost ten percent to all reported data breaches, per the 2023 IBM Cost of a Data Breach report.

