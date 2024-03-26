Iris ID expands in Turkiye, Alcatraz goes outside for biometric access control

Several biometrics companies have announced recent moves in the access control space. Iris ID has announced it will partner with Arena to distribute its mutli-model biometric products. Alcatraz AI will debut, providing a durable outdoor access control system that can withstand the elements and authenticate in a variety of conditions. Luxand.cloud has announced an attendance system that leverages facial recognition.

Iris ID partners with Arena for Turkish market distribution

Iris ID has announced a strategic partnership with Arena to distribute its multi-model iris and facial recognition products in Turkey. Customers can access Iris ID’s products through Arena’s distribution channels. That portfolio consists of integrated hardware and software solutions for biometric physical access control and employee time and attendance management.

First established in 1991, Arena has over 5,000 business partners across every town in Turkey, according to the announcement.

At the end of last year, Iris ID announced a cloud service for biometric employee time management.

Alcatraz AI to debut for outdoor access control

Access control system provider Alcatraz AI has announced it will debut the Rock X for outdoor access control during ISC West 2024 in Las Vegas. Rock X uses facial authentication for a variety of applications.

The access control system can be used to secure exterior entrances and is designed to overcome unique challenges of outdoor environments, such as unpredictable lighting and temperature conditions. It can authenticate in a range of 0 lux to 120k lux lighting. It also functions in a temperature range of minus 40 degrees Celsius to 66 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit to 150 degrees Fahrenheit) and is both waterproof and dustproof.

The Rock X integrates with intercom systems to support communications as well as access control. It also adheres to the ONVIF camera protocol and supports the Wiegand and OSDP protocols to enable simple access control system integration. An optional expansion module can be used for secure data storage.

The Rock X will be showcased at Booth 31075. It will also be displayed at a number of other partner booths.

Luxand.cloud announces attendance system



Facial recognition, detection, and search API provider Luxand.cloud has announced it has launched an attendance system that leverages facial recognition for check-in.

The attendance system can be used to monitor work hours for employees in offices or working remotely, managing gym attendance, taking attendance in schools, and controlling access to restricted areas.

The system is contactless and eliminates the need for sign-in badges or sheets.

The Luxand.cloud attendance system also has a management dashboard, an API, webhooks for real-time data syncing, and a mobile app.

The management dashboard allows users to track each entry and exit time for specific dates and locations, monitor building occupancy, view attendance records, and keep track of who is currently in the building. Users can also set up notifications to know when a specific person enters or exits.

It also integrates with CRM software, google sheets, excel, or any system accessible through webhooks for easier data transfer.

Arana partners to secure youth center

Heatham House, a youth center for those aged 9 to 18, will use Arana Security for access control in collaboration with physical security provider Vaylia, according to an announcement. Arana Security and STid have installed the ARCS-F/BT – 13.56 MHz + Bluetooth biometric kiosk at the youth center to secure the area for the youth, staff members, and the onsite nursery.

Arana Security’s BioWave software was integrated into Suprema’s newest Biostation 3 terminal at the end of last year.

