Iris ID now exclusive North American distributor for smart camera with face detection

New Jersey-based Iris ID, a leading biometric access control developer, has announced it is now the exclusive North American representative of the remo+ DoorCam 3+ LTE over-the-door connected security camera. The DoorCam 3+ is now available and can connect to Wi-Fi or utilize the AT&T LTE network through a data plan similar to that of a cell phone.

The smart camera uses face detection to record video only when people are present, which extends battery life significantly, according to a company announcement. With dual power source capabilities, the device can be powered by D batteries or by being plugged in. It records at 1080p resolution and features night vision.

Users can get push notifications on their phones for when motion activity is detected and can also talk to guests through 2-way audio. When plugged in, users can select specific areas they would like to monitor to reduce false motion alerts.

To use the camera, individuals first install the app on their phone and battery into the device. They should then scan the QR on the unit using their phone and scan the QR on the phone with the unit. The device is then ready to use.

Those who live in apartments, seniors and caregivers, RV owners, and truck drivers are key customers for over-the-door smart cameras like the DoorCam 3+ as they do not require permanent installation and can be secured on any push or pull-to-open door.

With the addition of AT&T coverage through its partnership with Iris ID, DoorCam 3+ can now provide uninterrupted access without continuous Wi-Fi connectivity.

The DoorCam 3+ will be presented at the AT&T booth #3327 (West Hall) at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for remo+ DoorCam to provide affordable security to renters who are unable to make permanent installations in their homes,” says Iris ID Director of e-Commerce Bryan Quackenbush. “With over 2 million U.S. homes that are broken into every year, this easy over-the-door security camera can be a first step in deterring criminal activity and possibly capturing evidence.”

The security camera adds a new dimension to Iris ID’s portfolio of iris biometric software and integrated systems for law enforcement, employee management and civil ID, in addition to access control.

