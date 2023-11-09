Iris ID introduces cloud service for biometric employee time management

Iris ID has introduced the Iris ID IrisTime Management Service (iTMS) Cloud to automate the transfer of data between time clocks and HRMS. The product is intended to reduce operational costs and minimizes human errors that can occur when employees are punching in.

Iris ID resellers and clients can manage their employee, management, and transactional data through a reseller or client web portal. The cloud service can also manage the IrisTime iT100 time clock, a biometric payroll product that allows employees to punch in with an iris scan.

Small and medium sized companies can use the product management service to automate employee record analysis they wouldn’t have the bandwidth to carry out manually, the company states. The management service is also able to manage large volumes of punch data.

Only authorized individuals can be identified, and all biometric information is encrypted. Users can automate the configuration process using the iTMS Cloud REST API. The iTMS Cloud can be integrated into any major HRMS. The cloud is hosted and monitored by Iris ID with enterprise-level security, according to the announcement.

“For over twenty-five years, Iris ID has delivered the most advanced identity authentication solutions to organizations. IrisTime iTMS Cloud leverages our leading technology and solves the longstanding challenges of non-contact accurate data entry and timely data collection for time and attendance applications,” says VP of Global Business Development and Sales Mohammed Murad.

Iris ID also prominently supplies biometrics capture technology to the U.S. FBI for law enforcement.

