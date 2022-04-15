Paychex releases biometric time and attendance clock with Iris ID scanner

Rochester, U.S.-based Paychex, a human resources and payroll company, has launched its iris and face biometric time and attendance device named the ‘Iris Time Clock’ to perform a range of services for workforce management. The biometric capabilities are provided by Iris ID.

The Iris Time Clock is said to identify employees with iris and facial recognition to record time and attendance data, access pay adjustments, time-off balance, schedules, and other related services. Paychex says the biometric device was designed to mimic the intuitiveness of a smartphone or tablet and is touchless. A video produced by the company says it can biometrically identify employees wearing PPE or protection as well.

The video reveals that the iris and face biometrics scanner is provided by Iris ID, and looks like the iT100 workforce management terminal.

The company says the biometric device will minimize time spent on HR requests because of its integration with Paychex’s HR software. It can also provide personalized messages to employees, and eliminate buddy-punching, the company says. It can also provide accurate identification of employees wearing masks.

The release is accompanied by several other new product releases from Paychex.

Biometric HR devices have increased in popularity in recent years, with deployments such as Manusonic’s integration of Iris ID’s iris biometrics. The growth has been propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has fueled interest in touchless solutions.

