Iris ID’s multi-biometric terminal integrated by mid-market time and attendance supplier

Employee time and attendance solutions provider Manusonic has integrated Iris ID’s customizable, contactless biometric workforce management terminal IrisTime iT100 with its software targeted at mid-market users throughout North America.

The iT100 was launched last year to provide dual iris and face biometrics, along with developer-friendly flexibility. The device performs authentication in about a second from a distance of up to two feet away, and Iris ID says it is not affected by employees wearing masks or goggles, making it possible to virtually eliminate buddy punching and payroll fraud.

The integration allows customers to use the iT100 for payroll, human resources, accounting, job costing and other customized end-user systems.

“We offer our customers bespoke time and attendance solutions, adapting our software to accommodate their specific requirements,” explains Manusonic President Dan Papakonstantino. “With the iT100’s simple integration, we stay true to what we see as an important business differentiator.”

Papakonstantino says the iT100 is easily integrated with both software and back-office systems, and provides administrators with tools enabling them to manage small or large biometric systems quickly, making changes to one specific device or all deployed iT100s at once.

“Manusonic’s dedication to conforming to a customer’s needs– not the other way around – fits perfectly with our view of the IrisTime iT-100, an accurate, affordable and contactless solution for small to enterprise organizations,” says Mohammed Murad, Iris ID’s vice president, global sales and development.

Iris ID also says the iT100’s open Android-based platform supports hundreds of existing time and attendance apps, and also enables independent software vendors to build custom biometric software solutions to meet the specific time-keeping needs of different organizations. The platform also ships with a standard app that many organizations can implement to meet their needs out of the box.

The iT100 was also recently integrated with a timeclock app from Information Controls to perform a range of employee functions.

