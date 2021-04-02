Iris ID contactless biometrics integrated with Information Controls workforce management app

The customizable biometric time and attendance platform IrisTime iT100 from Iris ID has been integrated with a time clock app by employee management solutions provider Information Controls Inc.

The integration of Information Controls’ TimeTerminal time clock app with the iT100 enables organizations to use contactless iris and face biometrics for a wide variety of employee functions, introducing features like customizable attestation questions, daily wage advancements, department transfers and timecard reviews, according to the announcement.

Employees use the iT100’s dual iris and facial recognition reader to clock in and out of work, for fast and accurate identification from up to 2 feet away.

The cloud-based TimeTerminal app and iT100 can be used to help companies enforce COVID-19 health and safety protocols with health-related questions answered on employee’s smartphones before their identity is biometrically verified with the iT100 for a completely touch-free process. The iT100 can also be used with TimeTerminal for checking benefits balances like accrued vacation time.

“With a leading manufacturer of widely used contact hand geometry readers leaving the market, the timing is perfect for TimeTerminal to move to an iris-based time and attendance system,” comments Information Controls EVP Mike Kuss. We’re excited about working with Iris ID, the leader in iris-based identity authentication solutions. We view adapting our TimeTerminal software for a contactless iris-based system as a wise business decision.”

The IrisTime iT100 is built as an open Android-based platform to accommodate hundreds of current time and attendance apps and enable customization by independent software vendors (ISVs), Iris ID says.

“The IrisTime iT100 is designed as a time clock for the modern workforce,” says Mohammed Murad, vice president, global sales and development, Iris ID. “By continually expanding the time-keeping app ecosystem for IrisTime iT100, such as TimeTerminal, we’re revolutionizing the time and attendance function to provide affordable contactless solutions for the basic or precise requirements of virtually any organization.”

