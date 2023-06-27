FBI’s iris biometrics repository reaches 2.5 million with tech from Iris ID

According to a company statement from Iris ID, the FBI’s Next Generation Identification (NGI) Iris Service now has roughly 2.5 million identities within the FBI’s repository and is growing at a rate of 100,000 new identities a month. The service has another fifteen million identities in other federal government databases.

Iris ID remains the lead supplier of iris image collection technology for the FBI’s iris recognition service, according to the announcement. The software has been the lead supplier since the program piloted in 2014.

Law enforcement and government agencies can access the largest-available repository of iris biometric data records associated with fingerprint and face biometrics through the service, according to the statement. The FBI recently added presentation attack detection capabilities to their service, which is already built into all of Iris IDs devices.

The NGI Iris Service speeds up the intake process for repeat offenders through iris only search capability for 1-N identification. All iris data is linked to a corresponding ten-print fingerprint record.

The technology can identify enrolled individuals with up to 99 percent accuracy with a 2 second capture time and a demonstrated response time of less than 20 seconds. Today, most Iris ID cameras capture NIR iris images as they take color mugshots at a distance.

Moreover, with emerging mobile capabilities, Iris ID says the Iris Service can be useful for law enforcement particularly in high-volume environments like prisoner transportation or release, court appearances, and border control management.

“The high growth rate of the repository and adoption of the Iris ID supplied technology is a testament to the increasing appeal of iris recognition,” says Mohammed Murad, Iris ID VP of Global Business & Development.

The Iris ID’s IrisAccess platform is the world’s most deployed iris recognition platform, the company says. The overall majority of people who use iris authentication today are using IrisAccess.

