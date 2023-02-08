Iris biometrics make inroads with US law enforcement: Iris ID

The adoption of iris recognition is increasing among America’s law enforcement community, says Iris ID, which provides technology to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations for its Next Generation Identification Iris Service.

Adoption of iris biometrics among law enforcement is growing, according to Iris ID. The technology allows officials to capture, store, and rapidly compare iris biometrics across a massive database for identification with up to 99 percent accuracy. The NGI Iris Service and related solutions from Iris ID help reduce the risk of mistaken identity during the processes of booking and releasing prison inmates, the company says.

Local law enforcement agencies also use Iris ID’s technology to lower administrative burdens by submitting iris biometrics for comparison to state and federal records, with a match returning the individual’s complete criminal history.

The NGI Iris Service was launched in 2020 and contains more than 2.7 million sets of iris images, with approximately 100,000 added every month.

Advances in iris biometrics collection technology also enable mobile deployment, such as for border control.

DHS’ IDENT database stores 9 million iris records, and a similar number are added each month.

“The growth of iris recognition technology can be largely contributed to its accuracy, speed, cost efficiency, and touchless nature,” says Tim Meyerhoff, director at Iris ID. “As we continue to develop new iris recognition solutions, we expect to see deployments expand for a myriad of new applications that further reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance security and health safety for law enforcement agencies and corrections facilities.”

Meyerhoff says that in addition to the FBI, Iris ID biometrics are used by other large law enforcement agencies, including Customs and Border Protection and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Iris ID technology is also integrated into a biometric solution being supplied to Canadian airports by Imageware.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | criminal ID | FBI | iris biometrics | Iris ID | iris recognition | law enforcement | NGI