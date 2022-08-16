Canadian aviation security authority chooses Imageware biometrics for restricted areas

Imageware has signed a contract worth $6.2 million Canadian (approximately US$4.82 million) to supply biometric technology for secure access control to the restricted areas of 32 Canadian airports.

The agreement between Imageware, partner IDSecure, and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) runs for two years, with approximately half of the contract value realized in 2022. The company booked $854,000 in net product revenue in 2021.

Imageware Identify will be used to provide a modernized authentication user experience for aviation personnel and airport staff.

Imageware Identify is a module of the Imageware Identity Platform. The solution also includes a mobile device from IDSecure with an iris biometrics scanner from Iris ID and a fingerprint scanner from Integrated Biometrics. The solution also supports a future upgrade to contactless fingerprints.

The technology replaces CATSA’s current fleet of mobile biometric readers, which have reached their end of life, and meet CATSA’s sophisticated requirements, according to the announcement.

“This strategic win with CATSA is further validation of our strategy and roadmap, and will even accelerate our development efforts of the growing Imageware Identity Platform,” says AJ Naddell, Imageware’s SVP of Product Management and Sales. “The required enhancements for this project are not just a one-off. We strategically responded to this competitive solicitation as this will bolster our position with many other customers, satisfying use cases including facility access, prisoner transfer, and more.”

The deal continues a growth year for Imageware, with a contract signed with Arizona’s Department of Corrections soon after CEO Kristin Taylor and Naddell told Biometric Update in an interview in December that a then-recent deal with Washington law enforcement signaled a new direction for the company.

Article Topics

access control | airports | biometric authentication | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | IDSecure | ImageWare | Integrated Biometrics | Iris ID | iris recognition | security