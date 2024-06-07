Agtech startup applies biometrics to livestock safety

A new tool introduced at the World Pork Expo aims to bolster biosecurity measures for swine producers, alerting them to potential breaches in biosecurity protocols related to trucks with GPS and workers with facial recognition. The latest feature from Farm Health Guardian provides farm managers and veterinarians with real-time alerts, helping them ensure compliance and mitigate the risk of disease transmission between farms.

The Farm Health Guardian software features a tool that can integrate with existing truck GPS systems. For livestock trailers or vehicles lacking GPS capabilities, FHG passport devices aim to offer an easy solution, the company notes. The software also establishes customized rules for trucks and trailers, specifying criteria such as property group assignments, visit sequences, or mandatory truck washing before visits. Notifications for rule breaches are directed according to the customer’s preferences.

The livestock biosecurity system includes a biometric recognition software, a cloud-based database, and a smart device like a smartphone or tablet, according to a patent application from NoveTechnologies, which was acquired by Farm Health Guardian last year.

One of the key functions of this system is to monitor individuals and ensure that those seeking entry to an animal production facility adhere to predetermined biosecurity measures.

Kent Andersen, U.S. business development representative for Farm Health Guardian, emphasizes the practicality of the new feature: “Biosecurity breach alerts empower our customers to set their own criteria and receive notifications if those standards are not met. We understand the demands on our customers’ time, and they prefer to be alerted only when there’s a genuine concern.”

According to the Swine Health Information Center (SHIC), trucks and other vehicles play a significant role in spreading various animal diseases. Real-time feedback through technological solutions has been shown to boost compliance and enhance biosecurity practices.

Andersen continues by highlighting the benefits of the new feature for swine integrators: “Breach alerts streamline biosecurity management, mitigate disease transmission risks, and fortify transport biosecurity measures. We’re excited to introduce this valuable tool, which has already proven its worth to leading swine companies.”

