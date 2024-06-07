FB pixel

Agtech startup applies biometrics to livestock safety

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Agtech startup applies biometrics to livestock safety
 

A new tool introduced at the World Pork Expo aims to bolster biosecurity measures for swine producers, alerting them to potential breaches in biosecurity protocols related to trucks with GPS and workers with facial recognition. The latest feature from Farm Health Guardian provides farm managers and veterinarians with real-time alerts, helping them ensure compliance and mitigate the risk of disease transmission between farms.

The Farm Health Guardian software features a tool that can integrate with existing truck GPS systems. For livestock trailers or vehicles lacking GPS capabilities, FHG passport devices aim to offer an easy solution, the company notes. The software also establishes customized rules for trucks and trailers, specifying criteria such as property group assignments, visit sequences, or mandatory truck washing before visits. Notifications for rule breaches are directed according to the customer’s preferences.

The livestock biosecurity system includes a biometric recognition software, a cloud-based database, and a smart device like a smartphone or tablet, according to a patent application from NoveTechnologies, which was acquired by Farm Health Guardian last year.

One of the key functions of this system is to monitor individuals and ensure that those seeking entry to an animal production facility adhere to predetermined biosecurity measures.

Kent Andersen, U.S. business development representative for Farm Health Guardian, emphasizes the practicality of the new feature: “Biosecurity breach alerts empower our customers to set their own criteria and receive notifications if those standards are not met. We understand the demands on our customers’ time, and they prefer to be alerted only when there’s a genuine concern.”

According to the Swine Health Information Center (SHIC), trucks and other vehicles play a significant role in spreading various animal diseases. Real-time feedback through technological solutions has been shown to boost compliance and enhance biosecurity practices.

Andersen continues by highlighting the benefits of the new feature for swine integrators: “Breach alerts streamline biosecurity management, mitigate disease transmission risks, and fortify transport biosecurity measures. We’re excited to introduce this valuable tool, which has already proven its worth to leading swine companies.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Germany names 5 more companies to prototype EUDI Wallet

Last week, Germany announced six companies that will receive funding to design prototypes for the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI)…

 

Mastercard’s Biometric Checkout Program arrives in Europe

Mastercard is rolling out its biometric retail payments for the first time in Europe. The company will be piloting its…

 

Colorado HB 1130: The nation’s first-of-its-kind hybrid biometrics law

By David J. Oberly, Biometric Privacy & Data Privacy Attorney On May 31, 2024, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed into…

 

Smell the future: Machine olfaction is paving the way for digitizing odors

Machine learning has paved the way for voice and facial recognition but researchers are still struggling to quantify the elusive…

 

EIC session explores the future of travel with digital travel credentials

Travel is already one of the more visible touchpoints for biometrics in many people’s lives. But facial recognition systems for…

 

Digital identity industry needs to communicate better with relying parties

One of the more existentially pressing questions being discussed at EIC 2024 is the digital identity sector’s version of the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events