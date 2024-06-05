Control iD selects Paravision face biometrics for physical access control system

Control iD, a access control device provider, has introduced iDFace Max, an access control system that leverages advanced facial recognition software from Paravision to ensure precision in user identification.

The iDFace Max access control hardware supports liveness detection features, enabling it to differentiate between real human faces and fraudulent attempts using photos or videos. This module is designed to authenticate and verify users, even when wearing masks.

The announcement follows the optimization of Paravision AI models tailored for new embedded applications. The company claims that the iDFace Max access control system is an early beneficiary of these fine-tuned models.

“We continuously strive to make our industry-leading AI technologies accessible across various computing platforms and use cases. Partnering with Control iD has allowed us to apply our technology in new, dynamic ways to benefit a broader audience,” says Stuart Lieblich, senior vice president of business development at Paravision.

The integrated iDFace Max access control solution is designed to oversee and manage the access of individuals in a building to maintain a high level of security. The system has the capacity to recognize up to 10,000 faces (1:N) and comes equipped with a built-in SIP intercom and TCP/IP for communication.

Regarding its hardware capabilities, the module is equipped with two 1080p Full HD cameras for high-quality imaging, a 7-inch touchscreen display to optimize user interaction and a wide array of connectivity options.

The on-device web software enables administrators to monitor access rules. The customizable feature equips administrators to create access rules based on specific groups and schedules. The device produces detailed reports, offering insights into access patterns to strengthen security measures.

“The integration of Paravision’s face identification technology into our new iDFace Max system represents a significant leap forward not just for us but for the entire access control industry,” says Albert Nissimoff, president of Control iD.

