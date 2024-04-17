Alcatraz integrates Paravision face biometrics for exterior access control

During ISC West 2024, Alcatraz AI unveiled its latest hardware solution, Rock X, an advanced exterior access control system. This hardware utilizes secure face biometric technology to address the need for robust security systems in outdoor environments.

Rock X can operate in a wide range of lighting conditions, from complete darkness to bright sunlight, from 0 to 120,000 lux. The company claims to utilize advanced sensors and algorithms to adjust camera settings and image processing techniques to ensure accurate facial recognition results.

“Whether facing bright sunlight or navigating through dimly lit environments, Rock X ensures that only authorized individuals gain entry using their face as their credential. With this groundbreaking technology, we’re not just setting a new standard; we’re reshaping the future of access control,” says Tina D’Agostin, CEO at Alcatraz AI.

With a two-camera design featuring 8MP cameras, Rock X delivers high-resolution ONVIF video streams compatible with various manufacturers’ network video products for interoperability. Alcatraz AI Rock X has Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) based intercom functionality with a built-in microphone and speaker. This integration facilitates two-way communication directly at the access point.

In order to ensure the highest level of security for biometric systems, safe data storage is crucial. Alcatraz AI has offered an optional expansion module that enables data storage on the secure side of the door, enhancing data protection and network security in a secure location, while also minimizing the risk of data breaches.

The Rock X exterior access control system results from collaborating with Paravision, a company specializing in Vision AI. This system incorporates Paravision’s face authentication and liveness detection technology, which can be implemented via SDKs or Docker-based containers. Paravision claims its technology has achieved top rankings in NIST FRTE benchmarks, demonstrating accuracy in 1:1 verification and 1:N identification.

D’Agostin adds, “The introduction of the exterior Rock X marks a paradigm shift in outdoor access control.”

access control | Alcatraz AI | face biometrics | facial authentication | Paravision