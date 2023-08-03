Paravision improves facial recognition accuracy by 30% with Gen 6 suite launch

Paravision has launched its sixth-generation facial recognition product suite, Paravision Gen 6. The algorithms behind the product have scored high marks in the NIST FRVT 1:N and NIST FRVT 1:1, making it one of the most accurate facial recognition systems available worldwide. It is compatible with a wide range of partner solutions, from cloud to edge, and has a 30 percent reduction in error rates, across demographics, compared to its predecessor, Paravision Gen 5, the announcement says.

In addition to its biometric accuracy, Paravision Gen 6 is also optimized for Nvidia, Intel, and Ambarella chipsets as well as Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android operating systems. It provides a broad range of SDK and Docker configurations, simplifying the integration process for new and existing deployments.

According to Vito Fabbrizio, the managing director of the biometric business unit at HID Global‘s Extended Access Technologies, his company’s partnership with Paravision allows it to deliver highly secure, scalable, and reliable facial recognition technology to their customers. HID is excited to use the new Gen 6 face recognition to advance their collaborations in various sectors, including air travel, banking, retail, and the public sector.

“With Gen 6, we set out to deliver a product suite that excels in accuracy while being developer-friendly. I’m proud that our team continues to push the boundaries of high performance and precision while maintaining a strong focus on ease of deployment and overall usability,” says Charlie Rice, CTO of Paravision.

With Paravision Gen 6 now accessible to partners globally, the application of this cutting-edge technology promises to improve security, identity verification, and user experience across multiple sectors.

