NEC launches single-image multimodal biometrics

Tech giant NEC has developed a new technology that allows authentication with both face and iris biometrics with a single camera image. The solution allows iris recognition even with lower-resolution photos that contain a lot of noise, taken with a camera used for facial recognition.

NEC launched its face and iris multimodal biometric authentication solution in 2022, combining its face and iris recognition capabilities to enhance security. The new iteration of this technology will eliminate the need to adjust the camera position when taking images of eyes, speeding up authentication, the company says in a machine-translated press release.

The Tokyo-based firm predicts a wide range of applications, both indoor and outdoor. The compact camera module can be installed in POS cash registers, ATMs, PCs, tablets and other devices.

“We will continue to develop and demonstrate this technology, and aim to offer it by the end of 2026 for applications such as payment and access control in the financial, retail and entertainment industries,” the company says.

In September, the NEC launched technology that can authenticate individuals even while moving through crowded places like airports. The system can authenticate up to 100 individuals per minute.

