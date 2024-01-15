NEC America biometrics software approved for Texas state contracts

Texas-based NEC Corporation of America is setting itself up for more contracts with U.S. state governments, earning Level 2 Certification from the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) for its biometric Advanced Recognition Systems (ARS).

The TX-RAMP certification indicates compliance with the security standards set out by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).

The certification covers NEC’s Integra-ID, which provides multimodal biometric search and storage capabilities, along with tools for editing, image enhancement, comparison and verification. NeoFace Reveal, which provides one-to-many searches or one-to-one verification of facial images with tolerance for variable image quality, is also included. The Insights suite of applications for managing and getting the most out of NeoFace Reveal is covered by the certification as well.

NEC’s facial recognition is widely used by U.S. state law enforcement agencies, including through a Western Identification Network contract renewed last year.

“We are proud to receive Level 2 Certification from TX-RAMP for our ARS Law Enforcement Biometric Product Suite. This recognition reflects NEC’s unwavering commitment to providing advanced and secure solutions while prioritizing privacy,” says Gary Lac, NEC VP of Solutions Development, ARS. “We understand the importance of safeguarding sensitive data, and this certification reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance in the industry.”

NEC America formed a partnership with I3 in November to create training services for forensic biometrics use.

