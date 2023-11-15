NEC partners with I3 on responsible forensic biometrics training

NEC America has announced an agreement with Ideal Innovations Inc. to facilitate training for the responsible use of facial recognition in forensics. It also released a post on use cases for its ID verification in social media.

The partnership with biometric forensics services provider Ideal Innovations Inc. (I3) is intended to provide training and operational support to promote the responsible use of facial recognition systems in criminal investigations.

The I3 Face Center of Excellence (FaCE) will give NEC customers access to training services focused on Face Identification (FI) discipline in forensics. The agreement is consistent with NEC Group’s principles in regards to AI and human rights.

“We are incredibly excited to offer our NeoFace customers the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge in the responsible use of face recognition technology through our collaboration with the I3 FI training,” says John Dowden, senior product manager at NEC.

“This agreement empowers our customers to harness the full potential of facial recognition technology to investigate and solve criminal cases while upholding ethical standards. We believe this collaboration will be a game-changer in the industry, enabling our customers to leverage our technology to its fullest extent while ensuring responsible use.”

“Ideal Innovations Incorporated is honored to have this opportunity to create a synergistic approach to Facial Recognition and Facial Identification,” says Dr. Rebecca Perlman, SVP of Forensics at I3. “Our purposeful partnership with NEC provides a combination of world-class technology solutions with proven FI training.”

I3’s FaCE meets OSAC Registry FI standards.

NEC pitches ID verification for more secure, convenient social media accounts

NEC also released a post on social media use cases for identity verification.

NEC’s system can be integrated into social media platforms’ user registration processes, keeping accounts secure from fraud and identity theft while achieving high speed and accuracy. NEC’s products meet global data protection standards like the General Data Protection Regulation.

As part of the registration process, users can take a photo of themselves to establish a biometric template that gets stored on their device.

Instead of using security questions and password resets for account recovery, users can submit a live video selfie for authentication. This provides a higher level of security and convenience for account holders.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | facial recognition | forensics | Ideal Innovations | NEC | NECAM | social media