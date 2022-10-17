NIST forensics body lauds Ideal Innovations’ voluntary face biometrics standards adoption

The Face Center of Excellence (FaCE) operated by Ideal Innovations, Inc. has been acknowledged as a “Registry Implementer” by the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) for Forensic Science due to its voluntary adoption of the group’s biometric Face Identification standards.

OSAC is America’s forensic science standards body, and is part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

I3 says that implementing the biometric standards is a natural step for I3 FaCE given the involvement of its leadership in OSAC. I3 FaCE is utilizing the OSAC Registry standards in different sections, from examinations to training.

“I3’s commitment to the Facial Identification discipline extends to creating, editing, and implementing the standards from OSAC into our daily practices. This standardization helps to improve consistency in our work and, therefore, reduces the possibility of errors,” stated Bob Kocher, CEO of Ideal Innovations, Inc.

The standards are also intended for implementation by laboratories.

“Forensic science experts at the Ideal Innovations Face Center of Excellence are providing leadership by implementing the latest technical forensic science standards listed on the OSAC Registry,” says OSAC Program Manager John Paul Jones. “Their experts are also providing a valuable service by participating as members of OSAC to help generate these standards and assess their technical merit. We are honored to work with the experts at the Face Center of Excellence and their peers from other forensic laboratories, as well as OSAC’s researchers, statisticians, and legal practitioners, on this important activity.”

I3 has more than 20 years of experience providing biometrics and forensic examination support services to the U.S. Government, foreign governments, and commercial organizations.

The company also recently won a $63 million contract for multi-modal biometrics collection from the U.S. Defense Department.

