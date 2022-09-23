Ideal Innovations wins $63M DoD multimodal biometrics collection contract

Ideal Innovations has won a $63 million contract with the Project Management Office for Department of Defense Biometrics within the American military.

The contract is to support the maintenance and operation of the PM DoD’s Biometric Collection Capability (BC2). It includes program management, software engineering, logistics, field service engineering, help desk, cybersecurity, cloud engineering and surge support, according to the announcement.

I3 Business Development Consultant Christopher Anastasio told Biometric Update in an email that the contract supports multimodal biometric collections, including faces, fingerprints and irises. He attributes the contract win to the company’s 17 years of uninterrupted support for PM DoD Biometrics, its “sound technical approach” and competitive pricing.

There are four option years included in the contract as well.

“We are honored to continue supporting PM DoD Biometrics with this important program,” states Bob Kocher, CEO of I3. “Our organization has been providing uninterrupted support to the PM Biometrics Customer since 2005. Our experience in these areas ensures that the Customer receives the highest quality support with its biometrics mission to support the Warfighter.”

I3 launched an on-demand service for face biometric comparisons earlier this year.

