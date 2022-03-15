Ideal Innovations launches on-demand face biometrics services

Ideal Innovations Inc. (I3) has launched a one-off or subscription-based biometric facial comparison service aimed at jurisdictions where restrictions or bans are being placed on facial recognition and law enforcement agencies may not have qualified staff for handling such work, may be overworked or may be tackling a particularly complex case.

The firm launched the Face Center of Excellence (FaCE) to offer facial examination training to civilian and military law enforcement as well as intelligence communities back in 2015. The Center has expanded, with its biometric subject matter experts providing facial comparisons via analysis, comparison, evaluation and verification (ACE-V) as well as morphological analysis methodologies.

FaCE has now expanded with the launch of a suite of FaCE On Demand biometrics services.

There is the option for either an investigative lead (US$500 for a one-off) comparison or more thorough forensic-level comparison ($1,000), such as for court cases. Experts are also available for court appearances. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available.

While I3 aims the new on-demand solution at areas which might be under-resourced for handling facial recognition law enforcement work, the situation across the U.S. is complex as the firm’s home state of Virginia, for example, is in fact reversing its ban on the law enforcement use of facial recognition.

I3’s experts conduct comparisons based on the biometrics field’s standard analysis, comparison, evaluation, and verification (ACE-V) and morphological analysis methodologies, according to the announcement.

