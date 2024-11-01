FB pixel

Integrated Biometrics, GripID release ‘smallest multimodal biometric device’

GripID FAP30 targets law enforcement and border security markets
| Joel R. McConvey
Shaped and sized like a modern TV remote or an early iPod Nano, the new multimodal biometric scanner from GripID and Integrated Biometrics (IB) leverages IB’s advanced FAP30 fingerprint sensor, Danno. It is also equipped with iris and facial recognition capabilities, leading a release to claim the GripID FAP30 as the smallest multimodal biometric device on the market – “a size half that of a smartphone.”

David Gerulski, EVP of Integrated Biometrics, says “the GripID FAP30 is a true game-changer, delivering unparalleled biometric capability in a remarkably compact form.” It has a titanium design and fits onto a tool belt as easily as a pocket knife, allowing easy access for law enforcement and border security officials. It can be paired with smartphones, tablets or computers over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for on-the-go biometric identification.

And yet, the companies say, this is just the beginning. The collaboration will soon yield more new devices, including the upcoming GripID FAP50 using IB’s Five-0, and IB’s mobile palm scanner, Mannix.

“With IB’s innovative biometric technology and our expertise in mobility, we are reshaping the future of identification for law enforcement and national borders,” says GripID President Eric Fouchard.

In keeping with IB’s focus on law enforcement, military, homeland security, election validation and other large-scale national ID programs, GripID FAP30 courts police and border officials. But GripID also has eyes on the KYC market – the target of its recent collaboration with Xperix.

Together the companies offer Xperix’ BM-Slim2 scanner with FAP20 fingerprint biometrics and spoof protection and compliance to international presentation attack detection (PAD) level 1 and 2 standards. The product, which has been deployed in the Middle East, also includes a smartcard reader and a large battery, which the partners say makes it suitable for KYC and field operations like SIM registration.

Based in Paris, France, GripID is growing its presence in the market for digital security through identity, biometry and blockchain.

