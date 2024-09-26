FB pixel

Xperix fingerprint scanner powers GripID multimodal handheld biometric device

A new handheld multimodal biometric device has been developed by Xperix and GripID which is targeted at KYC projects. The scanner has already been deployed in the Middle East, according to a company announcement.

The GripID device provides FAP20 fingerprint biometrics and spoof protection with compliance to international presentation attack detection level 1 and 2 standards with Xperix’ BM-Slim2 scanner. It also includes a smartcard reader and a large battery, which the partners say makes it suitable for KYC and field operations like SIM registration.

Biometric SIM registration is currently ongoing in the Middle Eastern country of Bahrain, as well as Kazakhstan, is being piloted in Rwanda, and enforcement has begun in Pakistan.

“We are proposing an innovative approach for professional biometry: with devices to be paired with your smartphone and achieve tasks like identity control we are years ahead of expensive and bulky biometric equipment,” says GripID President Eric Fouchard.

The GripID biometric scanner pairs with any smartphone, tablet or computer through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the announcement says, allowing organizations to make use of their existing equipment. The device is also offered as an integrated 5G version with a 6-inch display.

“BM-Slim2 is the slimmest optical FAP20 scanner module, which is FBI-certified, PAD level 1 and 2 compliant, and operates under direct sunlight,” explains John Lee, managing director at Xperix. “With outperforming technologies and reliability, it is the perfect fit for GripID FAP20 device.”

Xperix also recently integrated its RealPass-N document reader, scanning and encryption capabilities with Akiyama’s border control system in Brazil.

