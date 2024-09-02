Pakistan launches SIM registration crackdown, cross-border payment network

Pakistan is making progress towards improving its digital public infrastructure (DPI) as well as its financial system. In the latest developments, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has undertaken a crackdown on illegal SIM cards and performed cybersecurity audits. Meanwhile, the instant payment and cross-border payment system owned by the Arab Monetary Fund, Raast–Buna, is among new efforts demonstrating the country’s resolve towards building security and increasing financial inclusion. Such measures are important in preventing cyberattacks, controlling illegal activities, and better managing remittance transactions with digital ID, which enhances the likelihood of a positive digital currency landscape within Pakistan.

Biometric SIM registration crackdown and cybersecurity audits

The PTA has taken action against identity fraud and other illegal activities associated with unauthorized mobile connections by blocking 69,000 illegal SIM cards. These SIMs were terminated after an August 16 deadline passed, having been issued on canceled or fake identity cards. To restore blocked SIMs, users must now get a new identity card from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and undergo biometric verification to unlock blocked SIMs, which ensures a higher level of security.

Simultaneously, the PTA has started an in-depth cybersecurity audit of telecom operators to improve digital security and data protection throughout the industry. This audit, carried out by internationally renowned businesses, concentrates on technical aspects, including firewall deployment and telecom employees’ security clearances. By preventing data leaks and guaranteeing the security of users’ personal information, the program aims to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and protect it against emerging cyber threats.

PTA content regulation and web management system

The PTA has renewed efforts to regulate the digital space by enhancing its Web Management System (WMS). This advanced system is a significant instrument in tracking and preventing the distribution of illegal mobile applications and websites that violate national regulations. Since its upgrade, WMS has blocked 183 digital ID mobile applications and 2369 websites that contained prohibited content.

The system ensures the legal obligations placed on the internet service providers by Pakistan regarding online platforms and focuses on effectively restricting illegal and harmful content. This initiative is aligned with PTA’s efforts to improve its digital management and build a safe and legal Internet space. As the PTA diversifies its activities, the generation’s agency fortifies its activity on protecting Pakistan’s digital ecosystem from potential threats.

Raast-Buna payment system and cross-border connectivity

According to Dawn News, the Raast-Buna payment system is a ground-breaking effort that connects Pakistan’s State Bank to the Arab Monetary Fund’s cross-border payment network, offering a safe and cost-effective platform for real-time transactions. This technology, which is based on Pakistan’s biometric digital ID infrastructure, promises to streamline remittance transfers, making it easier and more affordable for Pakistanis in Arab nations to send money home. RAAST leverages digital identity to ensure that transactions are secure and transparent, reducing the risk of fraud.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance remittance inflows in Pakistan, reduce costs associated with these transactions, and enhance the mobilization of relevant information by the State Bank for improved forecasting and strategic economic decisions. In its perspective of facilitating two-way transactions in the future, Raast-Buna can go beyond the Middle East and connect Pakistan to similar payment systems in Europe, the Far East, and other regions. This could change the face of international payments and trade and bring about the exchange of funds, especially between countries in the region using their local currencies, thus deepening Pakistan into the global digital ecosystem.

Challenges and future stance

Despite tremendous progress, Pakistan must address infrastructure issues, regulatory concerns, and public acceptance as it extends its digital ID and financial systems. The success of ongoing projects like the Raast-Buna payment system and the PTA’s cybersecurity safeguards is critical to Pakistan’s digital and financial development. These advancements have the potential to improve national security, drive economic growth, and strengthen global connectivity, making digital identification a critical component of Pakistan’s digital future.

Article Topics

biometrics | cybersecurity | financial inclusion | fraud prevention | identity verification | NADRA | Pakistan | SIM card registration