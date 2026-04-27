Trinidad and Tobago launches digital credentials platform in DPI push

Trinidad and Tobago has launched VerifyTT, a digital credentials platform under its digital public infrastructure (DPI) push, enabling institutions to issue verifiable credentials that citizens can store and share electronically.

The platform was officially launched by state-owned enterprise iGovTT in partnership with eight tertiary education institutions and will initially be used to issue and verify academic certificates and course completion credentials. Graduates’ qualifications can be cryptographically signed by universities, stored in mobile wallets and shared with employers or institutions worldwide.

“What VerifyTT does is simple but powerful,” says Charles Bobb-Semple, CEO of iGovTT. “It allows institutions to issue credentials digitally, individuals to hold and share them securely, and anyone, anywhere to verify them instantly, with confidence.”

VerifyTT is part of the Caribbean country’s push to adopt Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) through a model known as DPI-as-a-Packaged Solution (DaaS), which focuses on rapid deployment of DPI, primarily through upgrades of existing infrastructure and avoiding new or complex procurement processes.

In early 2025, Trinidad and Tobago became the first country to adopt DaaS, with implementation led by iGovTT and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, with Deloitte as service provider, INJI/MOSIP providing the digital public good and non-profit fund Co-Develop as funder. The government pledged to implement a verifiable credentials stack at a national scale over the next six months, primarily to help graduates apply for jobs.

In addition to academic credentials, the new VerifyTT platform is integrated with LearnTT, the government’s national online learning platform, and EmployTT, the national job portal. While the former allows job seekers to receive digital certificates for ICT and skills development programs, the latter allows them to attach them to employment applications.

“We have seen the demand of the population, and we have seen the pain points that affect their daily lives. Solutions like VerifyTT solve many of those problems,” says Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Dominic Smith.

At the launch, Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed with two additional government agencies for future expansion, including the Registrar General’s Department, which will enable the storage and validation of civil records, including birth, marriage, and death certificates. A separate collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will begin with a pilot focused on issuing criminal record certificates.

iGovTT, or National Information and Technology Company Limited, has also developed government services platform Ttconnect, the GovNeTT access gateway, government payment gateway GovpayTT and other services, such as eAppointment and EmployTT.

Trinidad and Tobago’s DPI push is under the umbrella of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and its Accelerator Lab.

Article Topics

Caribbean | civil registration | DaaS (DPI-as-a-Packaged Solution) | digital public infrastructure | education | Trinidad | verifiable credentials | VerifyTT