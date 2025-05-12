FB pixel

Entrust delves into APAC digital government opportunity from DPI

Chris Burt
Digital service delivery powered by national digital identity programs are sweeping across the Asia-Pacific region, enabling more efficient government operations and easing citizen access.

A pair of experts in digital government service delivery from Entrust will join the next Biometric Update webinar to discuss the technological architecture necessary to scale such systems effectively while also maintaining flexibility and interoperability. Entrust Business Executive, Government & Identity Xavier Declerck and Director of Marketing for Government Solutions Jyotsna Pantula will share insights into effectively orchestrating biometrics, identity verification and authentication at the highest level of data security.

The discussion on “Unlocking digital government in APAC: The power of digital identity” will address the challenges that are common to governments in the APAC region, and the components of digital public infrastructure (DPI) that they should consider to help overcome them.

Declerck and Pantula will draw on Entrust’s experiences working with government within APAC and around the world to digitalize their public services, and take questions from attendees at the conclusion of the event.

Registration for the online presentation at 11:00am SGT on Monday, May 19 is free, and comes with a link to watch a recording on-demand.

Sign up today to reserve your spot.

