FB pixel

Effective digital public services need strong ID tech foundation: Entrust

Thursday webinar explores how to build it
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Effective digital public services need strong ID tech foundation: Entrust
 

Digital public services are increasing their efficiency, as well as accessibility, which in turn increases inclusivity. Delivering them to people requires that they have a functional digital identity which is part of an overall solid technology foundation, Entrust argues.

Entrust Sales Executive and Identity Consultant Alfredo Acosta and Director of Government Solutions Marketing Jyotsna Pantual will join Biometric Update for an online presentation and discussion on the best approach to building and making use of digital identity orchestration for effective service delivery.

“Digital identity: Powering the next wave of government transformation” will be held on Thursday, March 20 at 11:00am Eastern.

The webinar will examine how the delivery of digital government services is enabled by biometric identity verification and authentication, with a case study examining a real-world implementation of digital ID for public sector interactions. The presentation will explore the challenges associated with navigating an evolving digital landscape, good examples of digital identity frameworks and global best practices, and essential building blocks for secure and scalable digital identity.

Entrust, which completed the acquisition of face biometrics provider Onfido last year, has extensive experience working with government on sector-specific projects like a seamless travel system recently rested by the Canadian government, as well as issuing digital IDs in countries like Vietnam.

Attendance and an on-demand recording are free with registration.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Iran rolls out AI platform prototype amid facial recognition surveillance accusations

Iran has presented a prototype of its national AI platform, designed to address both the country’s lagging technological development and…

 

UK cybersecurity sector sees rise in 2024

The UK’s cyber security industry – which includes digital identification, authentication and access controls firms – has generated £13.2 billion…

 

World launches World Chat mini app to connect with World App, World ID

Any mega-platform worth its salt has a chat feature, and now the World Network does, too. Last week the company…

 

Mantra architect highlights biometric hardware design in securing ecosystems

The latest European Association of Biometrics (EAB) Lunch Talk features Mahesh Patel, principal technical architect at Mantra Softech, one of…

 

Biometrics demand and economic benefits look steady as turbulence threatens

Biometrics budgets for businesses and governments around the world are getting a second look as reflected in several top stories…

 

Sweden issues RFI for new ABIS, Moldova issues biometric hardware tender

Sweden is considering purchasing a new biometric system that will help the country collect fingerprints and facial images of asylum…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events