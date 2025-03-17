Effective digital public services need strong ID tech foundation: Entrust

Digital public services are increasing their efficiency, as well as accessibility, which in turn increases inclusivity. Delivering them to people requires that they have a functional digital identity which is part of an overall solid technology foundation, Entrust argues.

Entrust Sales Executive and Identity Consultant Alfredo Acosta and Director of Government Solutions Marketing Jyotsna Pantual will join Biometric Update for an online presentation and discussion on the best approach to building and making use of digital identity orchestration for effective service delivery.

“Digital identity: Powering the next wave of government transformation” will be held on Thursday, March 20 at 11:00am Eastern.

The webinar will examine how the delivery of digital government services is enabled by biometric identity verification and authentication, with a case study examining a real-world implementation of digital ID for public sector interactions. The presentation will explore the challenges associated with navigating an evolving digital landscape, good examples of digital identity frameworks and global best practices, and essential building blocks for secure and scalable digital identity.

Entrust, which completed the acquisition of face biometrics provider Onfido last year, has extensive experience working with government on sector-specific projects like a seamless travel system recently rested by the Canadian government, as well as issuing digital IDs in countries like Vietnam.

Attendance and an on-demand recording are free with registration.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | Entrust | government services | identity orchestration | webinar