Biometric Update Podcast: Claire Ma explores the next phase of government digital identity

Governments around the world are moving toward digital identity systems, but not all are taking the same path. On the latest Biometric Update Podcast, Sign co-founder Claire Ma discusses how countries are approaching digital ID implementation differently as they balance efficiency, public trust, interoperability and the rise of AI-driven digital services.

“I do think digital ID will be inevitable,” Ma says. “Like it or not, we will move into that era – the government is definitely going to adopt it just for efficiency and for digitalization.”

But, she says, each government will approach digital identity differently, using different models. In some countries, where hierarchies of authority enable greater imposition of power, it’s easier to, for instance, make it standard for every device to come pre-loaded with a digital ID app, as India is considering. In others, there may be legal, cultural and political contexts that serve as a built-in opposition.

Ma argues that most governments already understand the broad direction of digital identity modernization, even if implementation pathways differ significantly.

“Each of the governments we talk with, they are pretty familiar with what their citizens might be open to adopt, and all of them are starting from a pilot state.” Countries, she says, “don’t start from a blank paper.”

The variation between continents suggests the need for hybrid models that can comfortably serve as transitional engines. But, Ma says, again, different regions are at different stages of the race – or on different tracks. In terms of digital identity, India, Africa and the global south are moving quickly to establish systems at scale.

Ma points to the rapid spread of MOSIP-based deployments as evidence that many governments in Africa and the Global South are moving faster on foundational digital identity infrastructure than some advanced economies.

The conversation also explores healthcare identity systems, agentic accountability, hybrid identity architectures and the growing role of verifiable credentials in government digital infrastructure.

The full conversation is available on the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

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Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | digital government | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | national ID | Sign | verifiable credentials