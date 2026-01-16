FB pixel

In AI era, identity is about governance, Microblink’s Hartley Thompson tells BU Podcast

Rapid change has brought AI agents, deepfakes and more into the identity equation
| Joel R. McConvey
In AI era, identity is about governance, Microblink's Hartley Thompson tells BU Podcast
 

“One of the defining things in my life is change,” says Hartley Thompson of Microblink. “How do you react to it and adapt to it? And how do you try to be as proactive as possible in identifying what’s coming next, so you can move quickly on it?”

In the context of the identity sector, for Microblink, change has meant shifting focus from its initial identity as a firm specializing in document capture to the larger picture of trusted identity.

“What we do now is provide a coordinated system of intelligence that allows our customers, which are enterprises, to control trust.”

The disruptions caused by generative AI technology have massive ramifications for fraud prevention and beyond. The critical mission now is to “know your actor,” as Thompson puts it – whether that’s a human customer or an AI agent. “We’re now seeing that deepfakes are engaged in roughly one in four biometric attempts.”

The answer isn’t more tools, but better ways to use the ones that exist.

“Identity used to really be just about verification. Now it’s actually about governance.”

Runtime: 00:20:05

