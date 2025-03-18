Moldova plans distribution of biometric capture devices to its diplomatic missions

The Moldovan government has decided to facilitate the process of issuing passports and digital ID cards for its citizens abroad. This move is underlined by a plan to distribute about 40 biometric capture devices for some of its embassies and consular posts, IPN reports.

Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Public Services Agency (PSA) received the devices in a move that seeks to drastically cut the processing time needed for issuing these important identity documents.

According to MFA Secretary General, Mihai Mîțu, the move will enable citizens living abroad to easily have access to government services without having to travel back to the country for those services.

The official added that distributing these modern biometric data capture devices to the foreign missions will make sure “citizens in the diaspora benefit from fast, efficient and accessible services.”

Also commenting on the development, the PSA Director Mircea Eșanu, remarked, as quoted, that “with an identity card that will have the qualified electronic signature integrated, our citizens abroad will be able to access online the public services provided by the PSA, without going to our counters.”

Officials explain that each of the devices will be connected to the PSA’s information system, and will significantly simplify and secure the process of applying for identity documents.

The distribution of these devices is one move in a series of many others aimed at digitizing consular services, including digital payment services, to make life easier for Moldovans abroad.

There is currently an open call to tender from the government of Moldova for the supply of biometric data processing software at a value of $84,000. April 8 is the deadline for interested companies to apply.

As part of its digital transformation push, Moldova has been working since last year to align its digital ID regulations with the European Union’s digital identity framework.

