Moldova works on aligning digital ID regulation with eIDAS 2.0

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News
Moldova is working on aligning its digital ID regulation with the European Union and its Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The Eastern European country held an EU4Digital Facility workshop in Chisinau last month, where it discussed updating its eID and trust services legislation to align with the European Union’s regulation for Electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services, eIDAS 2.0.

To complete the task, Moldova has enlisted the help of Estonian software company Cybernetica. The project is expected to be completed in October.

During the EU4Digital Facility meeting, the country also demonstrated its EVO App, offering government services and digital identity. The app was launched in June this year, recording 24,000 downloads within the first five days. Moldova is now discussing how its technical implementation could be aligned with the EUDI Wallet architecture and reference framework.

The EU4Digital initiative aims to boost the digital economy on the European continents, including bringing Eastern partner states to a single digital market. The EU is supporting Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine in building a mutually recognized electronic identity (eID) and trust services through its Eastern Partnership (EaP).

Germany announced its EUDI Wallet plans last week.

