FB pixel

GlobalPlatform to drive EUDI wallet adoption across EU under eIDAS 2.0 regulation

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
GlobalPlatform to drive EUDI wallet adoption across EU under eIDAS 2.0 regulation
 

GlobalPlatform is pushing its efforts to support the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet with an initiative aimed at facilitating the adoption of a digital identity scheme across European Union (EU) member states.

In line with the newly approved eIDAS 2.0 regulation, which mandates the establishment of a cross-border digital identity framework starting in 2026, the EUDI Wallet will serve as a centralized application for storing and managing identity documents such as passports, driving licenses, and health records.

The EU’s goal is to equip 80 percent of its citizens with an eID Wallet by 2030, to ultimately ensure seamless use across all 27 member states regardless of where it is issued. The initiative aims to enhance online transactions, access government services, and enable digital signatures with security.

Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere, executive director of GlobalPlatform, emphasizes the organization’s commitment to supporting EU member states in safeguarding citizens’ identities and personal data.

“The GlobalPlatform SE is the leading solution for meeting the high level of assurance required in the EUDI Wallet as defined by the upcoming ENISA certification scheme. Built on common technical standards, the GlobalPlatform SE leverages the technology already used in billions of smartphones today,” she adds.

“We continue to introduce new capabilities that will make it seamless for governments to deploy eID Wallet schemes and for smartphone vendors and software developers to support a new era of digital services.”

To meet the stringent security requirements set by eIDAS, the EU mandates the use of a secure element (SE) within devices, typically smartphones. GlobalPlatform, leveraging its SE specifications widely implemented in various smartphone form factors (such as UICC, eSE, eUICC, and iSIM), is optimizing these specifications to support EUDI Wallet schemes, according to the company.

Currently, pilot programs for eID Wallets are underway in several EU countries, with additional trials expected to commence in the near future. GlobalPlatform is enhancing its support through initiatives such as defining Secure Application for Mobile (SAM) configurations and driving the development of Cryptographic Service Provider (CSP) specifications. These efforts aim to facilitate the secure deployment of digital ID applets and ensure compatibility across certified platforms.

Recently, the non-profit go.eIDAS-Association, focused on promoting interoperability and trust in digital identities, partnered with several German companies and foundations to introduce the eIDAS-Testbed.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NSW first-aid certificate is first verifiable digital credential trialed in Australia

The government of New South Wales has taken a major step toward the actualization of its national digital identity wallet…

 

Cameroon’s move to increase biometric ID card fee faces sharp criticism

Major identity documents as well as consular services in Cameroon have seen a jump in issuance fees – a decision…

 

Opposition to U.S. federal privacy law grows louder

The latest draft of the American Privacy Rights Act (APRA), which would regulate privacy protection for U.S. citizens at the…

 

Clearview facial recognition searches double, database reaches 50B images

The number of facial recognition searches performed with Clearview AI by law enforcement officials has doubled over the past year,…

 

German lawmakers call for bans on biometric surveillance

German lawmakers are calling for a ban on biometric surveillance and accusing the German police of handing over sensitive biometric…

 

Brazil’s data privacy regulator looks at biometrics and facial recognition in new report

Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) has published the second volume of its Technological Radar series, and it focuses on…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events