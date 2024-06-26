GlobalPlatform to drive EUDI wallet adoption across EU under eIDAS 2.0 regulation

GlobalPlatform is pushing its efforts to support the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet with an initiative aimed at facilitating the adoption of a digital identity scheme across European Union (EU) member states.

In line with the newly approved eIDAS 2.0 regulation, which mandates the establishment of a cross-border digital identity framework starting in 2026, the EUDI Wallet will serve as a centralized application for storing and managing identity documents such as passports, driving licenses, and health records.

The EU’s goal is to equip 80 percent of its citizens with an eID Wallet by 2030, to ultimately ensure seamless use across all 27 member states regardless of where it is issued. The initiative aims to enhance online transactions, access government services, and enable digital signatures with security.

Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere, executive director of GlobalPlatform, emphasizes the organization’s commitment to supporting EU member states in safeguarding citizens’ identities and personal data.

“The GlobalPlatform SE is the leading solution for meeting the high level of assurance required in the EUDI Wallet as defined by the upcoming ENISA certification scheme. Built on common technical standards, the GlobalPlatform SE leverages the technology already used in billions of smartphones today,” she adds.

“We continue to introduce new capabilities that will make it seamless for governments to deploy eID Wallet schemes and for smartphone vendors and software developers to support a new era of digital services.”

To meet the stringent security requirements set by eIDAS, the EU mandates the use of a secure element (SE) within devices, typically smartphones. GlobalPlatform, leveraging its SE specifications widely implemented in various smartphone form factors (such as UICC, eSE, eUICC, and iSIM), is optimizing these specifications to support EUDI Wallet schemes, according to the company.

Currently, pilot programs for eID Wallets are underway in several EU countries, with additional trials expected to commence in the near future. GlobalPlatform is enhancing its support through initiatives such as defining Secure Application for Mobile (SAM) configurations and driving the development of Cryptographic Service Provider (CSP) specifications. These efforts aim to facilitate the secure deployment of digital ID applets and ensure compatibility across certified platforms.

Recently, the non-profit go.eIDAS-Association, focused on promoting interoperability and trust in digital identities, partnered with several German companies and foundations to introduce the eIDAS-Testbed.

