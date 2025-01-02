authID commits to biometric accountability in digital identity, financial aid

authID has joined the Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADI Association) to support the continued development of its specification for interoperable, trustworthy and privacy-preserving decentralized digital identity services.

As a member of the ADI Association, authID will work towards a standardized, interoperable framework that ensures reusable digital identities are authentic and trusted, according to the announcement.

The organization’s specification sets out a uniform method of creating and managing portable digital identities for access to various online services.

“The ADI Association has established a specification that will shape the industry’s future by driving decentralized, digital identities,” says Tom Szoke, founder and CTO of authID. “Their digital identity framework supports our privacy-driven approach for all our products. We are looking forward to working with leading identity providers to solve the industry’s digital identity challenges, improve user experience, empower users to manage access with a verified, reusable profile, and reduce fraud. In today’s digital-first world, the adoption of ADIA’s interoperable identity standard is critical to ensuring users’ privacy is protected at every step of the authentication and verification process.”

“authID’s unique approach to biometric identity verification and authentication aligns perfectly with ADIA’s vision for accountable digital identity,” comments Ramesh Kesanupalli, co-founder of ADIA. “ADIA’s mission is aligned with authID’s commitment to privacy-preserving biometric solutions.”

Kesanupalli is also the founder of Nok Nok Labs and is credited with significant early work on establishing a global architecture for digital identity.

Passwordless authentication startup Wink joined the ADI Association a few months ago.

Biometric authentication for financial assistance

The EinStrong Foundation, a philanthropic organization which connects donors with underserved people requiring financial assistance, has adopted authID’s face biometrics to verify the identity of recipients. The use of biometrics adds accountability to the process, according to a separate company announcement.

Recipients can complete identity verification with selfie biometrics provided by authID’s Verified solution within 700 milliseconds, the company says. EinStrong began using authID’s technology on a test basis in the first half of 2024, and its implementation will now be significantly expanded.

“We welcome the opportunity to strengthen EinStrong’s program and significantly expand the reach of our world-class identity verification tools into new geographies,” says Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “While this partnership brings us another step closer to our larger objective of delivering our one-in-one billion matching accuracy, unmatched performance, and seamless biometric identity platform to a global audience, it’s also personally rewarding to see our technology serve as positive force multiplier for social-welfare initiatives in the developing world.”

EinStrong will also use authID’s biometric deduplication capabilities for its initial rollout in Asia and Africa, having proven its performance relative to other market options in a proof of concept project with the organization’s existing user base.

