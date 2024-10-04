New fraud lab and digital ID association members underscore drive for trust

Microblink, an AI company specializing in identity verification technology, announced the launch of its new Fraud Lab, an initiative focused on combating identity fraud and developing advanced detection tools. The move aligns with broader efforts across the industry, such as by IndyKite and Wink, which have recently joined key industry associations to bolster the digital identity ecosystem.

Microblink’s Fraud Lab will focus on fraud detection, while IndyKite’s collaboration with DIACC and Wink’s partnership with ADI underscore the importance of cross-industry efforts to create secure identity ecosystems.

Microblink’s Fraud Lab

The newly launched Fraud Lab by Microblink aims to address the growing complexity of identity fraud. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Microblink plans to provide businesses with tools to detect fraudulent activities and better protect their customers. The lab will focus on analyzing fraud patterns, building new algorithms, and sharing insights with the broader security community.

“Our Fraud Lab is focused on staying ahead of fraud and protecting our customers before threats become an issue,” says Albert Roux, EVP of product identity at Microblink.

“Through AI and machine learning, we’re preventing identity fraud and delivering solutions that make a real difference for our customers.”

The Fraud Lab aims to improve real-time fraud detection capabilities, with an ultimate goal of reducing false positives while maintaining high security for businesses and consumers.

IndyKite joins DIACC

Meanwhile, IndyKite, a digital identity service provider, has joined the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) to boost trust in digital identity systems. DIACC is a coalition working to develop a safe and interoperable digital identity ecosystem in Canada. By joining this organization, IndyKite aims to contribute its knowledge in decentralized identity tools to help build an improved framework for authentication and verification.

“The need for a modern, secure, and interoperable digital identity is more critical than ever, and the DIACC is leading the charge in Canada and internationally. We’re thrilled to be part of this initiative and bring our expertise to the table,” said Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite.

“Our identity-centric approach empowers organizations to leverage their data securely and efficiently, enabling innovation and growth while maintaining compliance and security. Partnering with DIACC, we are committed to creating a future where trusted digital identity solutions are scalable, accessible and generate value to enterprises worldwide.”

Wink joins ADI Association

At the same time, Wink, a startup specializing in passwordless identity tools, has joined the ADI Association, a global organization focused on advancing decentralized and self-sovereign identity standards.

“Simplifying and strengthening commerce with identity has always been the core of our innovation as this unique combination benefits everyone,” said Deepak Jain, CEO of Wink.

“We align very strongly with ADI principles of a digital identity that everyone can trust while protecting the privacy of end consumers. We look forward to contributing and collaborating with our industry peers at the ADI Association, to set new standards for protecting the ecosystem from bad actors without compromising privacy.”

Through its involvement with ADI, Wink hopes to drive the development of protocols that can prevent identity theft and fraud by providing more robust authentication mechanisms.

The announcements from Microblink, IndyKite, and Wink highlight a growing industry-wide effort to address the challenges posed by fraud and identity theft.

